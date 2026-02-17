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Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Jawa
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl30.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc293 cc
Power27 PS PS27.33 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm-
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1453 mm1369 mm
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
180 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
836 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
416 km
Max Speed
132 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm27.33 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameDouble Cradle
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmGas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic Hydraulic Fork
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Twin Exhaust
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,77,215
RTO
14,16914,177
Insurance
11,66910,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,329

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