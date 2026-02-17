In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Jawa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Jawa
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|30.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|293 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|27.33 PS PS