In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
