In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS