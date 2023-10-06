Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:1-
Displacement
248.77 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1392,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7201,89,905
RTO
13,98815,192
Insurance
10,29110,231
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2374,628

