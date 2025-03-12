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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs CB350RS

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc348.36 cc
Power27 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Taillight
Back View Mirror
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm168 mm
Length
2156 mm2171 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1441 mm
Height
1112 mm1097 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg179 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
836 mm782 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km-
Max Speed
132 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Bore
72 mm70 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmTwin-Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,97,003
RTO
14,16915,760
Insurance
11,66912,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
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