In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.