Bajaj Dominar 250 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl.