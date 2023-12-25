In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less