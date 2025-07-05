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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs Evolve R [2021-2024]

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Dominar 250 vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Evolve r [2021-2024]
BrandBajajEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage35.03 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-115 Ah
Engine Capacity248.77 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm
Height
1112 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
836 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
416 km
Max Speed
132 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm16.99 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm54 Nm
Transmission
Manual-
Displacement
248.8 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B-
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travel-
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah115 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9621,57,407
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,42,000
RTO
14,16911,360
Insurance
11,6694,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3623,383

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