In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Evolve R engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less