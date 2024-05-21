HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesDominar 250 vs D15

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs BGauss D15

In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Dominar 250 vs D15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 D15
BrandBajajBGauss
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range-115 km/charge
Mileage35.03 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity248.77 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm110 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
248.77 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
157 mm175 mm
Length
2156 mm1868 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg107 kg
Height
1112 mm1200 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
836 mm977 mm
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Monoshocks with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Twin Barrel Exhaust(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah3.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,9741,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,7571,46,191
RTO
15,2310
Insurance
12,9865,882
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5563,268

Dominar 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 250null | Petrol | Manual1.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 250 vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    KTM 200 Duke in Dark Galvano colour scheme. There is also a new Electronic Orange colour on offer.
    KTM 200 Duke & 250 Duke gets new colour schemes. Check them out
    21 May 2024
    Both motorcycles use the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched its latest manufacturing facility outside India in Brazil. The two-wheeler giant will use this facility to manufacture models for the South American markets.
    Bajaj Auto expands to 100 countries, sets up latest facility in Brazil
    26 Jun 2024
    Suzuki experienced 37 per cent growth in May 2024 in domestic sales compared to the same period last year.
    Suzuki Motorcycles achieves yet another milestone, reports best ever sales
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     