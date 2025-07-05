In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benelli
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|33.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|374 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS