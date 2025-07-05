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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
BrandBajajBenelli
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl33.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc374 cc
Power27 PS PS 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm165 mm
Length
2156 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1440 mm
Height
1112 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg205 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
836 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
416 km-
Max Speed
132 kmph-
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm90 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm29 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc374 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchMultidisc wet clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm72.7 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameDouble cradle with steel tubes and plates
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmPre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travel41 mm Telescopic
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,26,243
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,93,976
RTO
14,16915,518
Insurance
11,66916,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,862

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