In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar RS200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar RS200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Pulsar RS200 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less