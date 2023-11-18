In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Pulsar NS200 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
