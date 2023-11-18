Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Twin Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:1-
Displacement
248.77 cc160.3 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1391,32,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7201,11,834
RTO
13,9889,277
Insurance
10,2919,108
Accessories Charges
2,1402,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2372,844

