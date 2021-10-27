|Max Power
|27 PS @ 8500 rpm
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|Stroke
|61.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11:9:1
|-
|Displacement
|248.77 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|2
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|72 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,97,139
|₹1,62,310
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,720
|₹1,40,915
|RTO
|₹13,988
|₹11,603
|Insurance
|₹10,291
|₹9,792
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,237
|₹3,488