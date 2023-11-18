In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar 220F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar 220F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Pulsar 220F engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
