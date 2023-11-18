In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less