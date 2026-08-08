In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
CT110 vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Vio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-