In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
CT110 vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Espa li
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-