In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
CT110 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-