In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CT110 vs XL100 Comparison