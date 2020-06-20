In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less