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Bajaj CT110 vs TVS Victor

In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
CT110 vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct110 Victor
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 67,284₹ 57,877
Mileage70 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc109 cc
Power9.5 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

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CT110
Bajaj CT110
X
₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
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Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj CT110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
1998 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Height
1098 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg112 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
753 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.9 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle FrameSingle Cradle Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm TravelTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS)5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Rubber Tank Pad, Headlamp Visor3v Eco Thrust
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Battery Capacity
12V/ 3 Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49257,877
Ex-Showroom Price
67,28457,877
RTO
5,3820
Insurance
5,8260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,244

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