In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT110 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|9.5 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS