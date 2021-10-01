Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT110 vs Jupiter 125

Bajaj CT110 vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark IgnitionECU Controlled Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21787,722
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06175,625
RTO
3,4836,050
Insurance
5,6736,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,885

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes