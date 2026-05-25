In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CT110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.5 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS