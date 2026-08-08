In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
CT110 vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-