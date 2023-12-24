Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT110 vs Mini Lithino

Bajaj CT110 vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21763,509
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06154,990
RTO
3,4833,849
Insurance
5,6734,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,365

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Several car manufacturers across both mass-market and luxury segments have adopted minimalist and simpler brand logos that are digitally friendly and create fresh brand identities for them.
    Mahindra to Volkswagen: Carmakers shifting to minimal and simple logos, marking a tectonic shift in brand identity
    24 Dec 2023
    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    The MHI in its year-end review for 2023 revealed that 11,53,079 electric vehicles were sold in India that benefitted from the FAME II scheme
    Over 5,200 crore disbursed Under FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles: MHI
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     