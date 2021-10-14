Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT110 vs Elektrika 60

Bajaj CT110 vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21775,373
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06165,040
RTO
3,4834,553
Insurance
5,6735,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,620

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    2022 Lexus LX 600 breaks cover as an off-road-ready, luxury version of the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV.
    Lexus LX 600 debuts as an off-road-ready, luxury version of Toyota Land Cruiser
    14 Oct 2021
    This Mercedes-Benz 600 was famously used by Beatles' lead guitarist George Harrison. (Image: CollectingCars)
    This 1967 Mercedes 600 used by Beatles star George Harrison to go under hammer
    26 Jul 2021
    Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance &Hero FinCorp to offer a five-year loan window for electric two-wheelers.
    Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced
    6 Jun 2023
    Ranveer Singh with his new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. (Image credit: autohangar/Instagram)
    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh adds Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 to his luxury garage
    7 Jul 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    View all
     