In 2024 Bajaj CT110 or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7,000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
CT110 vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 50,483
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.