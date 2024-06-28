HT Auto

Bajaj CT110 vs Trinity Motors Yaarii

In 2024 Bajaj CT110 or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7,000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
CT110 vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct110 Yaarii
BrandBajajTrinity Motors
Price₹ 50,483₹ 69,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity115 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
1945 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
118 kg62 kg
Height
1072 mm1150 mm
Width
752 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21773,600
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06169,999
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6733,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,581

