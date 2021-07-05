Saved Articles

Bajaj CT110 vs Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Toutche Heileo H200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
Heileo H200 STD
₹53,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21753,900
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06153,900
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,158

    Heileo H100 electric bicycle.
    Bengaluru-based Toutche launches hybrid bicycle with detachable battery
    5 Jul 2021
    Toutche expands e-bike operations in Europe. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ToutcheElectric)
    Toutche expands e-bike operations in Europe
    4 Aug 2021
    Both the commuter bikes feature similar basic equipment and features.
    Bajaj CT110X vs Hero HF100: Specification, price comparison
    16 Apr 2021
    Bajaj CT110X features thicker crash guards and moulded footholds for added safety and comfort.
    Bajaj rides in top-end CT110X at 55,494
    15 Apr 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
