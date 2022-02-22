Saved Articles

Bajaj CT110 vs Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Techo Electra Raptor
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
Raptor STD
₹57,423*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21757,423
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06157,423
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,234

    Latest News

    One of the key highlights of the new model is its 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which comes out as a replacement to the previously found 2.0-litre diesel engine.
    Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
    22 Feb 2022
    TNT Motorcycles made custom parts for the build. It is based on the Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI.
    This customized Royal Enfield Electra looks out of the world & it wouldn't rust
    5 Dec 2022
    A glance at the image above may seem that of a flying car. However it is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV at its off-roading best. The SUV is 9.8 inches wider than the base model and equipped with a stronger steel frame, upgraded axles and 37-inch wheels.
    A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
    24 Jan 2022
    Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across e3 Wheelers, e4 Wheelers, agricultural applications, and other EV segments.
    EV startup promoted by Ratan Tata raises 25 mn dollars to develop new models
    4 Nov 2022
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV has made its debut as an extreme off-road SUV powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that can produce at least 400 hp.
    Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
    24 Jan 2022
    View all
     