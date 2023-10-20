Saved Articles

Bajaj CT110 vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21747,000
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06147,000
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,010

