In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
CT110 vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-