In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 70,900 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
CT110 vs Electrica Comparison