In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Etron Plus engine makes power & torque 250 W & 42 Nm respectively. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
CT110 vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Etron plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-