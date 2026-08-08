In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
CT110 vs R30 Comparison