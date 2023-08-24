In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less