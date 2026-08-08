In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at Rs. 42,850 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Eagle-100(4.8) has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
CT110 vs Eagle-100(4.8) Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Eagle-100(4.8)
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 42,850
|Range
|-
|65 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours