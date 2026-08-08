In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Oma Star Li has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
CT110 vs Oma Star Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Oma star li
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Lohia
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 51,750
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-