Bajaj CT110 or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge.