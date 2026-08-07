In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
CT110 vs X2 Vogue Comparison