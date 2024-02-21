In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
CT110 vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|S1
|Brand
|Bajaj
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-