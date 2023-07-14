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Bajaj CT110 vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
CT110 vs LYF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct110 Lyf
BrandBajajHop Electric
Price₹ 67,284₹ 66,535
Range-75-125 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.48 Kwh
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 45 Minutes

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
X
₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj CT110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
1998 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
1098 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg65 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm710 mm
Width
753 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.9 Nm @ 5500 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm TravelTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS)Hydrolic spring loaded shock
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Rubber Tank Pad, Headlamp VisorRegenerative Braking, Park Assist
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 3 Ah VRLA1.48 Kwh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49266,535
Ex-Showroom Price
67,28466,535
RTO
5,3820
Insurance
5,8260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,430

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