In 2024 Bajaj CT110 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge.