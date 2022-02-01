In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT110 vs Grazia Comparison