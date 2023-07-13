Saved Articles

Bajaj CT110 vs Honda Dio

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21777,828
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06170,211
RTO
3,4835,616
Insurance
5,6732,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,672

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

    Latest News

    Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
    Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
    13 Jul 2023
    Honda is offering Dio in seven colour options.
    2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know
    13 Jun 2023
    2023 Honda Dio scooter
    2023 Honda Dio scooter, now OBD2 compliant, launched at 70,211
    12 Jun 2023
    The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
    2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
    21 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     