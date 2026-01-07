In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CT110 vs Dio Comparison