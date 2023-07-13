In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price).
CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
