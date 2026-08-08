In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
CT110 vs Muv-E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Muv-e
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 61,999
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|14.5 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.