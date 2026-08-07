In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
CT110 vs F6i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|F6i
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.