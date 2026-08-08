In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Lectro C7+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C7+ Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. C7+ has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
CT110 vs C7+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|C7+
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|-
|25 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.