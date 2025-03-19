In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT110 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.5 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS