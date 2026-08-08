In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CT110 vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 62,750
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|9.5 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS