In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
CT110 vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 80,450
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|59 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.5 PS PS
|9.12 PS PS