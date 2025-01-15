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HomeCompare BikesCT110 vs Destini 125

Bajaj CT110 vs Hero Destini 125

In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
CT110 vs Destini 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct110 Destini 125
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 67,284₹ 80,450
Mileage70 kmpl59 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124.6 cc
Power9.5 PS PS9.12 PS PS

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
X
₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm162 mm
Length
1998 mm1862 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1302 mm
Height
1098 mm1125 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm770 mm
Width
753 mm697 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.9 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124.6 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm TravelTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS)Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Rubber Tank Pad, Headlamp Visor-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 3 Ah VRLA12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49293,143
Ex-Showroom Price
67,28480,450
RTO
5,3826,436
Insurance
5,8266,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6872,002
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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